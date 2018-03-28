Seniors rocking kindness

A Chestnut Knoll resident paints a rock for a kindness program

About 20 seniors at Chestnut Knoll Residential Care and Memory Care are planning to rock some strangers' lives, one lilac or Kelly green stone at a time.

The Boyerstown, Pennsylvania, residents spent two days last week turning rocks into spring flowers and glowing sunshines. As snow blanketed their neighborhood, they smiled as they peacefully sponged bright hues onto small, smooth river rocks.

Next up, they'll plant the rocks in public places and track how and when they're found on Facebook.

The craft project was an extension of the local Kindness Rocks movement, Berks County Rocks, which asks painters of all ages to create and hide rocks with images or words of encouragement.

The rocks are sealed with a clear coat, which helps them survive multiple hides outside. Public parks and busy shopping centers are popular destinations.

Finders use a hashtag painted on a rock's bottom to find the virtual group and share the story of how it was found.

Activities Director Diane Heffner showed her residents the Facebook group and told them about how it works. She plans to encourage residents to sprinkle their rocks around the community during outings this spring.

In addition to joy the residents got from the painting itself, the activity gives them an easy way to connect with those who live nearby.

“It's always good to let the community know that our residents continue to be a part of the greater community despite needing assistance,” said Executive Director Shawn Barndt.