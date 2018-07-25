Resident gets her high school diploma at 92

Dorothy Leiss dons her cap and gown and poses for a pic.

It took 75 years, but Dorothy Leiss is now a high school graduate.

The 92-year-old resident of Geneva Lake Manor in Wisconsin had always dreamed of getting her degree and donning the cap and gown. That's because she joined the workforce after completing eighth grade to help out her family, and never had a chance to return to high school.

Diane Morrison, an employee with the Lake Geneva, WI, skilled nursing facility caught wind of Leiss' dream, and was able to help arrange an honorary diploma from the local school district.

“When I shared the news with Dorothy that she was going to be awarded a high school diploma she cried. She is overwhelmed,” Morrison said in an email to school Superintendent Jim Gottinger that was forwarded to McKnight's. “Our entire staff is excited to share this special event with her. And we have you to thank for making this possible. We cannot thank you enough.”

Geneva Lake Manor held the graduation ceremony last week with cake and decorations, which was attended by the school super, and other school officials. School Board President Patrick Sherman had no qualms about giving Leiss the degree. “We thought this was very deserved,” Sherman told the Gazette newspaper. “You are part of the Greatest Generation. You have been a lifelong learner.”

Leiss was overjoyed by the event, which garnered lots of media attention, according to Morrison.

“My life has been a wonderful thing,” Leiss told the Gazette. “I am very grateful, and I think this is fantastic. I never thought this day would come, but here I am. I did it.”