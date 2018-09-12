Nurses step in to save resident's dogs from euthanasia

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print



Alan Kilburn poses for a picture with his four dogs and the staff at Arbor Village.

After a recent hospital stay, Alan Kilburn ended up in a nursing home, and that left his four dogs at home in a lurch.

One of his relatives took the pups to a shelter, where they were scheduled to be euthanized. But nurses at Arbor Village Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Sapulpa, OK, swooped in to save them, KJRH reports.

When the nurses learned of their fate, they let Kilburn keep one dog, Sparky, in his room, with the other three — Lady Bug, Whitey and Blue — adopted by nursing home staffers. Nurses plan to bring the dogs in at least once a week for a visit.

"If even in just one little moment, one piece, we can make their world better, then we've done something good," Danielle O'Leary, a nurse at Arbor Village who adopted Lady Bug, told the TV station.