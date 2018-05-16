Decorated walls and windows warm the soul at New York nursing homes

The Brighter Side

Upstate New York is known for its beautiful vistas, but inside some private rooms at Betsy Ross Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, residents were stuck staring at empty walls.

Enter Theresa Girouard, a local family law attorney who serves as guardian to several residents of the facility. Her father, World War II veteran Adrien Girouard, had lived at Betsy Ross briefly before his death, and Theresa sometimes slept in his warmly decorated room on an air mattress she brought in.

“I'd seen what his room looked like, and I'd seen how little some others had,” Girouard told McKnight's.

Inspired by her love for her father and Psalm 71, she approached activities director Cindy Bohn and they created an Adopt a Wall program. Volunteers are now providing decorative items and bird feeders that provide visual stimulation inside and outside of Betsy Ross, which is located in Rome, NY.

The project aims to spruce up 140 resident rooms there and at the Heritage Health Care Center in nearby Utica. The first two residents had their room unveiled in late April. They got personalized wall hangings, some religious decals and colorful new quilts for their twin beds.

In a video, one resident who returns after the surprise transformation is moved to tears, shouting, “Oh my goodness!” as she spots twinkling lights hung around photos of loved ones.