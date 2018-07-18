Casting lines of generosity

Dontay Dempsey helped the residents fish.

Ten seniors, along with support staff at Waveny LifeCare Network recently took a fishing trip, facilitated by Waveny's Facility Operations Coordinator Dontay Dempsey, to Norwalk's Calf Pasture Beach.

Dempsey provided the fishing rods, supplies and skilled instruction and applied bait as needed — all during his personal vacation time — to allow those who attended the trip to go fishing from the shore of the Coast Guard Auxiliary Base, Flotilla 72.

“It was a great spot for the residents and participants to try their hands at fishing while enjoying the beach,” said Sherrye Dobrin, Waveny's therapeutic recreation coordinator, who is also an Auxiliarist of Flotilla 72. “We were very fortunate to have Dontay's help in organizing the program, and even volunteered his time during his vacation to share this experience with the residents. Everyone had a wonderful time fishing, enjoying the beach and each other's company.”

During the trip, a sea robin was caught and released, and CNA Clausette Brilliante caught an eel.

“It's a great feeling to share my love of fishing with our residents,” Dempsey said. “It's also a special way to give back to my own organization, by volunteering my time and personal interests.”

There are no future fishing trips planned as of now, but there's no doubt “it will be a recurring summer outing!” said Kristin Sinatra, vice president of marketing for Waveny.