Text-based software improves recruiting platform

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print

OnShift has added easy-to-use text-based recruiting and candidate engagement software to its hiring services line-up.

Using artificial intelligence, OnShift® Text2Hire automatically communicates with job candidates to schedule interviews, dramatically reducing time-to-hire, minimizing no-shows and increasing the number of new hires.

OnShift Text2Hire reduced the amount of time hiring managers spend making phone calls and sending emails. According to OnShift, its early adopters improved time-to-hire by 50% and had 60% fewer interview no-shows.

Managers using the system can get hiring alerts, interview management support and executive dashboard reports.