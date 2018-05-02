Voters might get Medicaid brush-off in another state — if they put candidate in governor's office

Following the lead of Maine's governor, Idaho gubernatorial candidate Raul Labrador (R) has said he would consider working to overturn a voter-passed initiative if voters choose him as governor and approve a ballot measure to expand Medicaid.

Currently a U.S. Representative, Labrador told The Spokesman-Review on Thursday that he would look at all options if the initiative passes in November.

Medicaid expansion supporters Tuesday planned to finish submitting more than 60,000 signatures backing a ballot initiative to the county clerks, which have until June 30 to validate them.

Utah and Nebraska are also considering expansion by ballot.

But in at least one state, the program's popularity has not been enough to get it enacted.

Six months after about 60% of Maine voters opted to expand that state's Medicaid program, Gov. Paul LePage (R) is still refusing to enact more coverage.

News broke Monday that advocacy organizations are suing LePage since the state Legislative session ended without a funding agreement.

In Idaho, a voter-passed initiative can be changed, overturned or replaced by lawmakers if they choose, according to the Statesman. In 2002, the Legislature used the tactic to override voter-approved term limits. The primary election is May 15.