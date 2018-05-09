Two more Skyline properties head to receivership; desperate details emerge from cash-strapped company staff

A former owner has taken over day-to-day operations of two Skyline Healthcare-owned nursing homes after the Arkansas Department of Human Services put the facilities into receivership.

A press release issued Friday said the 91 residents at Spring Place Health and Rehab and Dierks Health and Rehab should see services “continue as usual” under the direction of Reliance Healthcare. Reliance owns both buildings but previously sold operations to Skyline.

There are 19 other Skyline properties in Arkansas, but the state had not yet taken action against them as of early this week. According to the Nebraska Times, the company's operations in the state fall under five separate entities.

Since the end of April, Nebraska, Kansas, Pennsylvania and South Dakota have gone after other Skyline facilities where the owner missed payroll or was set to run out of of food.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Inquirer outlined new complaints aired by Pennsylvania staff members and officials with SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, the union representing them.

Among the problems in that state's facilities: an administrator forced to buy 20 loaves of bread at a local supermarket, workers passing food trays up the stairs in a human chain when an elevator went unrepaired; and a manager buying gas for the facility's van driver with his own credit card.

Complete Healthcare Resources is serving as temporary manager at nine of Skyline's locations in Pennsylvania.

Last week, a spokesman for Skyline said the company had faced “hurdles” as it exits the skilled nursing industry.

An email sent from Skyline to Arkansas Business on Friday said it "is deeply saddened that it is unable to continue operations in these two facilities. Skyline will cooperate with the state to transition the two facilities to the new operator and will work to ensure the continued operation of the facilities and the best interests of the residents."