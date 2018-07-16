State levies biggest possible fine after unattended resident falls off toilet, dies

Providers are being advised to review toileting procedures in the wake of California's stern treatment of a facility receiving the maximum fine for a recent resident accident. The short-term rehab and skilled nursing facility was hit with a $100,000 fine because an unattended resident fell off a commode and died.

Redwood Springs Healthcare Center in Visalia received the most severe penalty from the state Department of Public Health, the Sacramento Bee reported. The state said the 81-year-old resident hit her head after falling in August 2017 and died six days later.

While Redwood administrator Seth Braithwaite declined to comment on the case, citing pending litigation, he said he wanted to stress the facility's commitment.

“Everyone member of this team works hard everyday,” he told McKnight's. “Redwood puts the safety and health of our residents first, and strives to provide a quality of care.”



