Shooters and spenders: Online expo concludes today

The Online Expo is now open

Day Two of the 2018 McKnight's Online Expo starts at 11:30 a.m. ET with a critical conversation about moving emergency preparation beyond fire drills to cover active shooters and other crises.

JoAnne Carlin, vice president of Clinical Risk Services for Willis Towers Watson, will discuss how to identify key strategies for your facility and help prepare your community for dangerous scenarios.

It is the first of two free sessions today, both of which can earn registered attendees one continuing education credit.

At 1 p.m. ET, Beth Burnham Mace, Chief Economist and Director of Outreach at the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care, will talk about how shifting tax laws and market shifts are influencing capital acquisition. Among her topics: what operators can do to make themselves more attractive to prospective partners.

To register for the expo and gain access to exclusive vendor resources, click here.

All five sessions from the two-day event will be available after the expo ends at Mcknights.com, but only those who take part in live presentations are eligible for the CE credits.