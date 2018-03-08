Shingles shot a yes for seniors

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently endorsed a new vaccine for shingles prevention in those over age 50, saying it is more effective than a live attenuated version.

The new recombinant vaccine, available since October, consists of two doses administered two to six months apart.

RZV can provide substantial protection against herpes zoster for more than four years and is approved for people with a his- tory of herpes zoster, people with chronic medical conditions, and those on low-dose immunosuppressive therapy or recovering from an immunocompromising illness.