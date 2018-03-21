Projected Alzheimer's costs jump $20 billion in one year, 'only going to get worse'

New report counts costs of caring for Alzheimer's patients

The estimated cost of caring for Alzheimer's patients climbed $20 billion in a single year, according to an annual report issued Tuesday by the Alzheimer's Association.

The “2018 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures” report predicts overall costs of providing healthcare and daily support for Alzheimer's patients in the U.S. will hit a record $277 billion this year.

As much as $7.9 trillion in health and long-term care expenditures could be saved, however, if Alzheimer's were diagnosed early, when cognitive impairment is considered mild, according to an accompanying special report using economic modeling data.

"Diagnosing Alzheimer's earlier has huge cost-savings implications," said Keith Fargo, Ph.D., director of scientific programs and outreach for the Alzheimer's Association. "Studies show the expenses associated with identification of people with mild cognitive impairment — the earliest stage at which clinical symptoms are present — are lower than those associated with people in the later stage of dementia. In addition, costs are lower once a person with Alzheimer's gets on the right care path. The disease is better managed, there are fewer complications from other chronic conditions, and unnecessary hospitalizations are avoided."

The annual report follows a year of high-visibility failures of once-promising pharmaceutical interventions and mixed diagnostic news. “Facts and Figures” says the identification of biological markers, or biomarkers, for Alzheimer's is critical to improving disease diagnosis and future treatments.

In a column for Forbes, Bruce Japsen notes that the association's report comes as Republican members of Congress consider more cuts to entitlement programs such as Medicare health insurance for the elderly.

As Baby Boomers age, new cases and deaths are spiking, the association reports. Deaths increased 123% while deaths from other major causes decreased. By 2050, the total cost of care for Alzheimer's is projected to increase to more than $1.1 trillion.

“Alzheimer's is a burden that's only going to get worse,” Fargo said. “We must continue to attack Alzheimer's through a multidimensional approach that advances research while also improving support for people with the disease and their caregivers."