Privacy firms driving deals

NIC’s Kauffman: Consistency seen.

Transactions involving nursing facilities totaled $900 million in the first quarter, according to Bill Kauffman, senior principal at the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care.

Seniors housing and care deals amounted to $1.7 billion, he added, bringing the total across combined sectors to $2.6 billion. That's down 5% from the previous quarter and down 45% (from $4.7 billion) in first quarter 2017.

“The central theme of the first quarter of 2018 is that activity by private buyers ... which include any company that is not publicly traded — continues to be very consistent,” Kauffman noted in a blog.