Pregnant paws: Fish skins a success at healing wounds

A technique being explored as a treatment for human wounds helped save the lives of three bears in California this winter.

Two adult bears were found with their paws badly burned after the Thomas Fire ripped through Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Veterinarians helping the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife turned to nature to treat the bears. After swabbing on a homemade burn salve, they wrapped each paw in sterilized tilapia skin, which is rich in collagen and can help speed healing.