Nursing home signs 'groundbreaking contract,' doles out bonuses to staffers for cutting back bed sores

One New York nursing home is trying an outside-the-box approach to keeping residents safe.

Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, in Syracuse, NY, just inked a new contract with United Healthcare Workers East, which represents employees at the skilled nursing facility. Union employees are now eligible to receive lump sum bonuses for hitting quality benchmarks such as reducing pressure ulcers, falls with injury and rehospitalizations, according to an announcement made Wednesday.

"This agreement is unique in that it illustrates the commitment of both the management and employees in their determination to deliver exceptional care," said Stephen Hanse, president and CEO of the New York State Health Facilities Association and the New York State Center for Assisted Living.

In addition, the new contract also establishes a quality assurance and performance improvement committee, which consists of certified nurse assistants working to bolster patient care.

Bishop Rehab, formerly known as James Square Health and Rehab, is a 440-bed SNF and rehab provider that was purchased by Clinton Square Operations LLC in December. Last month, those owners settled a class action lawsuit brought by a resident claiming understaffing under previous owners. Clinton has subsequently hired 250 new employees

"We took over a struggling facility both financially and operationally and found a true partner in the turnaround with 1199,” Edward Farbenblum, operator of the facility and principal of Clinton Square Operations, said in reference to the union, 1199SEIU. “1199's insistence on a quality assurance committee of CNAs signaled to us their dedication to improving the facility and this contract's alignment of incentives between labor and management via a quality measure bonus program is truly revolutionary."