Nursing home resident attacks staff member with spray meant for aggressive bears

Officials say a resident at a New Hampshire nursing home sent an employee to the hospital by spraying her with a product usually reserved for combative bears.

WMUR -TV reports that an employee of Genesis HealthCare's Country Village Center in Lancaster was taken to a hospital emergency room for treatment Tuesday, and the facility was evacuated because of the fumes. The fire department ventilated the building.

The National Park Service told the station that the bear spray is normally used to stop aggressive behavior in bears and does not contain the same ingredients as pepper spray used as a human defense tool.

A spokeswoman for Country Village told McKnight's residents were evacuated to Holton Point assisted living community, which is part of the same campus.

“For the safety of our residents and employees, the police have removed the resident from the building,” Lori Mayer said Tuesday evening. “At this time, all the evacuated residents have returned to the building and everyone is safe.”

Local police did not immediately offer any motive for the attack or press charges.

Police Chief Tim Charbonneau said he didn't believe the resident had and physical impairments or mental health issues. No updates were available Wednesday.