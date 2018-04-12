Nursing home duped for 4 months by RN-impostor

A skilled nursing facility in West Virginia employed a “nurse” for nearly four months before discovering she was using someone else's licensing credential.

Police in Kanawha County have filed a felony charge against Ashley Monday, 33, whom they say posed as a registered nurse to get a job at the Eastbrook Center in Charleston.

She currently faces a single count of obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses, but an official in the prosecutor's office told McKnight's a grand jury could bring additional charges to reflect the multiple paychecks she received.

Local TV station WSAZ reported that the impostor earned about $12,600 between Nov. 28, 2017, and March 13, which was when she was discovered.

"A few weeks ago, the leadership of Eastbrook became aware that a woman with a history of deceptive behavior had posed as a registered nurse using another person's license number," the skilled nursing facility told WSAZ in a statement. “Eastbrook leadership immediately fired Ms. Monday and reported her actions to the appropriate legal and regulatory authorities. We do not believe resident care was adversely affected during her employment."

The building's management team is reviewing hiring and background check procedures.

Charging documents did not make clear how building staff uncovered the ruse.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Office of Inspector General said that it provides employers with tools to run background checks using state and national abuse registries, but it is the employer's responsibility to verify educational and professional credentials and ensure a person's identity.

The state recently amended its code to criminalize identity theft for the purpose of employment. The new law goes into effect June 8.

Monday, who was arrested last week, has her first court appearance on April 13.



