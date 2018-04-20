Nursing home death of former Trump adviser's father investigated as 'suspicious'

State and local law enforcement officials are investigating the nursing home death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of former national security adviser H.R. McMaster Jr.

The elder McMaster died Friday of “blunt impact head trauma,” a spokesman for the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

While health officials ruled the death accidental, investigators are looking into allegations of institutional neglect and possible record falsification, New York magazine reported.

Philadelphia Police executed a search warrant at Cathedral Village Retirement Community on Tuesday.

“We remain committed to the safety and welfare of all our residents and have made every effort to cooperate,” a spokesperson said in a statement to the magazine.

According to the local ABC affiliate, McMaster, 84, was admitted to the community's nursing home for post-stroke care. His son, Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster served as President Trump's national security adviser from February to April.

Cathedral Village is a 33-acre continuing care retirement community owned by Presbyterian Senior Living. It has 282 apartments and a 133-bed nursing facility.