Nurse aides at CCRCs receive 3.35% pay bump

Salaries for certified nurse aides at continuing care retirement communities have taken a healthy jump upward, according to a new survey.

Overall, nurse aides in CCRCs — sometimes referred to as life plan communities — saw their pay rise by 3.35% year over year, up to $13.85 per hour. That's according to Hospital & Healthcare Compensation Service, which just released its “Continuing Care Retirement Community Salary & Benefits Report 2018-2019,” in conjunction with LeadingAge.

This year's study incorporates information from 520 CCRCs, encompassing nearly 80,000 employees. About 56% of respondents said they offer skilled-nursing services at their facilities.

Non-certified nurse aides saw a similar pay bump, up by 3.29%, to $11.92 per hour. Compensation for both positions was slightly higher for workers in larger facilities, defined as those that have 300-plus units.

Turnover rates continue to plague the CCRC field, with survey administrators reporting a 12% net rise this year, up to 45.15% from 40.15% in 2017.

This is the 21st annual iteration of the salary survey, which also includes pay info for 46 management positions, and another 53 non-management titles. The full report is available online for $350, or $275 for LeadingAge members.