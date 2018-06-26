More time in SNF does not 'yield better health,' new study asserts

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print

Spending more time in a skilled nursing facility does not necessarily equate to better care, according to a new study, released this afternoon by Brown University researchers.

Investigators dug into data from some 300,000 hip fracture patients and found that those covered by traditional, fee-for-service Medicare spent about 31 days in a nursing home following their hospitalization. That's almost a week more than the 25 days spent by patients who are covered by Medicare Advantage, where beneficiaries choose doctors from a fixed network with a set amount of reimbursement for the episode of care, according to the study, published today in PLOS Medicine.

Yet, despite those six fewer days, Brown researchers found that Medicare Advantage patients actually had slightly better health outcomes following their release from a nursing home. They believe the findings send a clear message to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, as interest in such more affordable advantage plans “skyrockets.”

“The study conveys a simple message to Medicare to reduce unnecessarily long lengths of stay in skilled nursing facilities,” Amit Kumar, Ph.D., the study's lead author and a postdoctoral fellow in health service research at Brown, said in the announcement. “Longer lengths of stay cost more but do not yield better health.”