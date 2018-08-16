MedEquities Realty Trust reportedly exploring sale

MedEquities Realty Trust — a publicly traded healthcare real estate company, with a handful of skilled nursing facilities — is exploring a sale.

The Nashville-based REIT is working with an adviser to help evaluate its options, Bloomberg reported, quoting unnamed sources. No decision has been finalized, the sources said, and the company declined to comment on those reports.

MedEquities was first incorporated in 2014 and went public in 2016. Its stock has plunged about 13% since that initial public offering. The REIT earlier this month reported a net income of $3.2 million this past quarter, down from $4.8 million in the same quarter last year.

In a conference call with investors earlier this month, CEO John McRoberts said the company is exploring “all options” to maximize the value of its shares. He declined further comment on the topic when asked about his company's next moves, given that it is facing a high cost of capital and could be tapped out on cash by the end of the year. But he did acknowledge that the future could include selling the company as a whole, or parts of its portfolio.

The REIT owns more than 30 healthcare facilities in six states, including SNFs, with the highest concentration of skilled care in Texas (11), California (five) and Indiana (two), according to its website.