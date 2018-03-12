McKnight's up for 2 national Azbee Awards

McKnight's Long-Term Care News and its editorial team have been named national finalists in the prestigious 2018 American Society of Business Publication Editors awards competition.

McKnight's LTC News is in the running for Gold Azbee Awards in two categories:

Best E-book for “Medication Management Enters a New Era,” which was sponsored by Omnicare, and

Best Blog — How-to/Tips/Service, for “Rehab Realities,” which is written by Renee Kinder, MS, CCC-SLP, RAC-CT.

McKnight's LTC News also is up for three ASBPE regional awards: Best Blog-Analysis/Commentary (“Daily Editors' Notes”), Best Humorous/Fun Department (“Things I Think” by Gary Tetz); and Best Regular Column-Staff Written (“Editor's Desk” by Editor James M. Berklan).

In addition, McKnight's LTC News' sister publication, McKnight's Senior Living, is an ASBPE finalist in four categories.

They include nominations for national and regional Azbee Awards for Best Web News Section and regional nominations for Best Print News Section and Best Regular Column-Staff Written (“Editor's Column” by Senior Editor Lois A. Bowers.)

National awards will be presented May 10 at ASBPE's annual conference. Regional awards will be presented at several events around the country before that time.

In 2017, McKnight's publications won nine Azbees, which included six national honors, two of them Gold Awards.