McKnight's Tech Awards double size, open for entries

McKnight's Excellence in Technology Awards

The 2018 McKnight's Excellence in Technology Awards, which is now open for entries, has doubled the number of award categories to better recognize organizations that harness technology to improve eldercare.

For the first time, the program includes both Skilled Care and Senior Living tracks, with 10 technology categories each.

Skilled care categories include Quality, Dignity, High Tech/High Touch, Innovator of the Year, Transitions, KISS, Training, Safety, Survey Preparation and Admissions.

Multiple entries are allowed.

Stanley Healthcare is this year's Platinum Sponsor, with Gold-level support from Netsmart and MatrixCare. Additional sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Submissions will be accepted through early July and judged by a national panel of experts. Winners will be announced this fall, with articles online and in McKnight's Long-Term Care News and McKnight's Senior Living.