McKnight's Senior Living expo to hit emergency prep, dementia and more

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print

Registration has opened for the second annual McKnight's Senior Living Online Expo, where attendees can earn up to three continuing education credits and interact with companies serving the industry.

The event will be held Wednesday, June 13, starting at 10:30 a.m. ET, when registrants can visit vendor booths, followed by three consecutive educational sessions starting at 11 a.m. ET.

First up is Stan Szpytek, who will update attendees on what senior living communities must be doing to prepare for emergencies and disasters. Szpytek, the president of Fire and Life Safety Inc., will present “Disaster Preparedness 101: Is Your Community Ready?”

The second educational session will begin at 1 p.m. ET, with Sue Kruse, RN, director of clinical education at Silverado, offering strategies to improve quality of life for residents living with dementia. Her presentation is titled “Ways to Attack — and Possibly Prevent — the Progression of Dementia.”

The final webinar will start at 2:30 p.m. ET and feature Lynne Katzmann, Ph.D., founder and president of Juniper Communities. In a presentation titled “The Value of Culture and Communication in Senior Living,” Katzmann will discuss how a company's environment can attract and retain high-quality leaders and other employees. Katzmann also will outline some of Juniper's signature programs, including Connect4Life, an integrated approach to clinical care and services in assisted living.

Registration is free for the McKnight's Senior Living Online Expo, which is sponsored by Omnicare, Arjo and OnShift.

[Please note that as of April 1, all licensed long-term care administrators seeking CEs must provide their National Association of Long Term Care Administrator Boards CE Registry ID number on their webinar registration form. McKnight's cannot verify or report attendance to the NAB's CE Registry without this information. To create a CE Registry account and ID number, please refer to the NABVerify User Guide.]