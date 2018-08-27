McKnight's Fall Online Expo returns Sept. 26

It's that time of year. The calendar turning over to September this week means pumpkin spice lattes, football and the McKnight's Annual Fall Online expo.

The free annual learning event returns on Wednesday, Sept. 26, with sessions on three hot topics in the long-term care field.

Experts from Eliza Jennings Senior Care Network will start things off at 11 a.m. Eastern Time with the first session, “Cyber threats and compliance challenges: Managing technology risk in aging services.” Jennifer Griveas, chief human resources officer, and Michael Gray, director of IT, will explore some of the most common threats, both external and internal, and o­ffer best practices and interventions for users and IT professionals.

Deb Reardanz, the president and CEO of Clark-Lindsey Village, will host the 1 p.m. ET session, titled “New strategies in staffing: Developing a partnership with your local university.” Along with the village's Director of Strategic Initiatives Laura Edwards, they'll discuss how their continuing care retirement community has engaged with a local university to improve retention, support existing clinical staff and attract new talent.

Payment guru Leah Klusch, RN, BSN, head of the Alliance Training Center, will close things out at 3 p.m. ET with “Are you ready for the changes coming to MDS 3.0?” Her presentation will examine the looming changes to coding in the RAI manual update, along with process suggestions and organizational recommendations.

"These webinars will provide actionable information in key areas," says John O'Connor, McKnight's Vice President and Editorial Director.

Providers have an opportunity to earn one free CE credit for each session. There also will be a virtual exhibit hall, which allows attendees to connect with vendors and see the top products and services in the long-term care market — all with a few mouse clicks.

The expo will take place anywhere an internet connection can be found. Click here to register for the event and to find out more about the speakers, sessions and sponsors.