McKnight's earns top honors for design, digital and writing

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print

The editorial staff of McKnight's Long-Term Care News has added to its long history of editorial excellence in national journalism competitions. Staff members earned a Platinum, three Golds and three Honorable Mention Awards in the Hermes Creative Awards announced this week.

The team earned five more awards in the Upper Midwest division of the American Society for Business Publication Editors contest last week. Two of them are also nominated for national awards, which will be announced May 10.

The Hermes haul was led by Art Director Mark Speakman's Platinum prize for his media kit in the Print Media/Marketing Collateral/Branding category. He and Senior Editor Elizabeth Newman teamed up for Gold in the “Supplements” category for their production of a special publication for SCA.

A Gold Award also went to Newman, Editorial Director John O'Connor and Editor James M. Berklan for their Daily Editors' Notes blog in the Blog (Writing) category. The final Gold was granted for the “Executive Decisions” bi-monthly Q&A in the Executive Interviews category.

Honorable Mentions went to Newman for her Profile of Amanda Kistler, Speakman for an e-blast for the annual Industry Directory, and the e-book “Prevention, vaccines help providers deal with Influenza Virus” created by Speakman and O'Connor.

In the ASBPE regional awards, Silvers were bestowed upon Speakman and O'Connor for the e-book “Medication management enters a new phase”; blogger Renee Kinder for “Rehab Realities” in the How To/Tips/Service category; and Berklan for his “Editor's Desk” print column in the Regular Column-Staff Written category.

Bronzes went to blogger Gary Tetz for “Things I Think” in the Humorous/Fun category and Daily Editor's Notes in the Blog-Analysis/Commentary category.

Sister publication McKnight's Senior Living and mcknightsseniorliving.com also scored big in the contests, taking home seven awards in Hermes (including two platinum) and three in the ASBPE regional competition.