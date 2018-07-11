McKnight's earns national APEX awards
McKnight's Long-Term Care News has once again earned national honors in the 30th annual APEX Awards for Publication Excellence competition.
McKnight's received three Awards of Excellence. It won for Daily Editors' Notes (Social Media - Best Series of Blog Posts), James M. Berklan's Editor's Desk column (Writing - Editorial and Advocacy Writing) and Senior Editor Elizabeth Newman's 2017 profile of nurse Linda Krueger, the treasurer for the American Association of Directors of Nursing Services (Writing - Interviews and Profiles).
Sister brand McKnight's Senior Living also won three Awards of Excellence: for Editorial Director John O'Connor's Blog (Social Media - Best Series of Blog Posts), McKnightsSeniorLiving.com (Websites - One or Two-person Produced) and for Senior Editor Lois Bower's $900,000 Arbitration Decision Shines Spotlight on Independent Living (Writing - News Writing)