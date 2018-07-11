McKnight's earns national APEX awards

McKnight's Long-Term Care News has once again earned national honors in the 30th annual APEX Awards for Publication Excellence competition.

McKnight's received three Awards of Excellence. It won for Daily Editors' Notes (Social Media - Best Series of Blog Posts), James M. Berklan's Editor's Desk column (Writing - Editorial and Advocacy Writing) and Senior Editor Elizabeth Newman's 2017 profile of nurse Linda Krueger, the treasurer for the American Association of Directors of Nursing Services (Writing - Interviews and Profiles).