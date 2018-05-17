McKnight's blog, e-book win national journalism awards from ASBPE

McKnight's Long-Term Care News has been honored with two 2018 national journalism awards from the Association of Business Publication Editors.

Blogger Renee Kinder earned a Silver Award for her “Rehab Realities” column that appears every other Thursday at www.mcknights.com. Kinder's deep knowledge of clinical and regulatory affairs, combined with a writing flair that includes numerous personal connections, especially involving her five children, won over judges in the esteemed ASBPE contest. Her victory came in the How To/Tips/Service category.

Winning an Azbee National Bronze Award in the e-book category was the mcknights.com presentation “Medication Management Enters and a New Phase.” It was created by McKnight's Art Director Mark Speakman and Editorial Director John O'Connor for sponsor Omnicare, a CVS Health company.

In addition to those winners, McKnight's Long-Term Care News writers and editors also earned three Azbee Regional Awards at the Upper Midwest Division ceremony held in April in Chicago. The regional competition included all business-to-business, trade, association and professional publication journalists with brands based in Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.

Sister publication McKnight's Senior Living won a 2018 National Azbee Bronze Award for Best Online News Section, as well as a handful of regional awards.

National Azbee Award winners were announced at the society's annual conference, which was held May 10 at the National Press Club in Washington, DC. The full gallery of winners can be found here.