Lawmakers turning up the heat on SNFS

Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR) is one of the lawmakers who signed a letter demanding more accountability.

Members of Congress have ratcheted up their scrutiny of how well nursing homes are being overseen by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Four influential Republican Congressmen demanded details from Administrator Seema Verma about her agency's diligence. In part, their nine-page letter asks what CMS has done regarding “reports of sexual abuse and neglect” in nursing facilities around the nation.

The lawmakers noted that “the adequacy of the CMS' oversight” also has been “called into question” by reports from the Office of Inspector General and the Government Accountability Office.

At the epicenter of the inquiry is the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, which infamously did not have sufficient power supply after Hurricane Irma hit Florida in the fall, allegedly leading to the deaths of 14 nursing home residents.



