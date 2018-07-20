In lift to management, Labor department rejects 'persuader rule'

The Department of Labor has officially revoked a rule that requires employers to report whenever they seek assistance from consultants or lawyers to dissuade employees from joining unions.

Department officials concluded that the measure would infringe on attorney-client privilege by requiring the disclosure of confidential information, a position in line with long-term care officials.

With the rule removed, employers will be required to file reports only when consultants have been in direct communication with employees.

“By rescinding this rule, the department stands up for the rights of Americans to ask a question of their attorney without mandated disclosure to the government,” Deputy Assistant Secretary Nathan Mehrens noted in a statement Tuesday finalizing the decision.

More than 50 business groups had sued to block the rule, which never took effect. In late 2016, a federal judge issued a permanent national injunction.