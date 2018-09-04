House committee to hold hearing Thursday on nursing home safety and care quality

Gregg Harper (R-MS)

A House committee will hold a hearing Thursday to review reports of abuse, neglect and substandard care in nursing homes.

The hearing will also delve into the role that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has played in managing safety at nursing homes.

Rep. Gregg Harper (R-MS), the chairman of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, noted that there have been “numerous articles” recently, chronicling “horrific instances of abuse, neglect and patient harm occurring in nursing homes.” He gave the example of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, in Florida, where a dozen-plus residents died following Hurricane Irma last year.

“We continue to have questions about whether CMS is fulfilling its responsibility to ensure proper care of these vulnerable seniors and look forward to learning more about their efforts,” Harper said in a statement.

The hearing, titled “Examining Federal Efforts to Ensure Quality of Care and Resident Safety in Nursing Homes,” will take place at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time, and can be live streamed at the Energy and Commerce Committee's website. Along with Kate Goodrich, M.D., chief medical officer of CMS, House representatives will hear testimony from officials with the Office of the Inspector General and the Government Accountability Office. The OIG recently launched an investigation into nursing home staffing standards.