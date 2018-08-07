Hospitals in bundled payment initiatives steering patients away from SNFs: study

Hospitals participating in bundled payment efforts are actively reducing the use of skilled nursing care in their respective areas. That's one of the key takeaways from a new study out of the University of Pennsylvania, published Monday in Health Affairs.

Skilled care is a big driver of cost growth and variation in Medicare, the authors note. In 2015 alone, about 20% of Medicare fee-for-service hospital admissions went to a SNF, despite scant evidence that this is the optimal post-acute setting, or that a nursing home helps improve quality, Penn researchers wrote.

For those reasons, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has undertaken both the Bundled Payments for Care Improvement initiative and the Comprehensive Care for Joint Replacement model in an effort to eradicate some of that cost variation. Wanting to better understand how hospitals are navigating these waters, researchers interviewed leaders at 22 institutions taking part in those two CMS bundled pay efforts.

It's clear from the results that hospitals are looking to reduce SNF use, said Jane Zhu, lead author and a national clinician scholar and fellow in the Division of General Internal Medicine at Penn's Perelman School of Medicine.

“For the past couple of decades, we've had a persistent increase in SNF utilization across the country, but it's still very unclear what the benefit ultimately is for patients, and what the optimal post-acute setting is,” she told McKnight's. “As bundled payment incentives force hospitals to think along the lines of total cost of care, they're starting to see that, for certain patients, skilled nursing facilities offer no greater benefit and are more expensive than other venues.”

Often, hospitals are reducing SNF referrals by using risk-stratification tools, better educating patients, providing care support at home, and better linking up with home health agencies to smooth out any discharge hiccups.

Other hospitals, meanwhile, are strengthening bonds with nursing homes, researchers found. Fifteen institutions formed networks of preferred SNFs, aiming to exert influence over cost and quality. Typical tactics found included linking electronic medical records, embedding a hospital provider in the nursing home and hiring dedicated care coordination staffers.

Most often, hospitals are partnering with SNFs with which they are familiar and have trust, rather than reaching out to new partners, authors added.

Zhu's three key takeaways for skilled nursing operators: