Graying Maine tops 2018 list of best places to be a nurse

Maine ranks as the best place to work for nurses in 2018, thanks to the state's many job openings and aging population, according to WalletHub's annual rankings.

Four of the top five states — Maine, Montana, Wyoming and New Mexico — are expected to be in the top five for population 65-and-over by 2030. Florida, the nation's oldest state, came in at No. 13 because it didn't perform as well on work environment categories.

The 2018 Best Places to Work as A Nurse study measured states on 21 metrics ranging from starting average salary to projected competition to overtime regulations.

Utah landed in the bottom spot, just behind the District of Columbia (50) and Alaska (51).

WalletHub did not evaluate openings by setting-type, but the study used a state's elderly population percentage as a “proxy” for future job opportunities, said analyst Jill Gonzalez.

“Florida, unsurprisingly, ranked first with a share of 27 percent, while Utah ranked last with 13 percent,” Gonzalez said. “The aging population across the country is also cause for certified nursing assistants that are nursing-home specific to be one of the top ten entry-level jobs this year."