Georgia man given 2 years in nursing home death threat case

A Georgia man charged with threatening five nursing home workers after his sister's death has been sentenced to two years in prison, prosecutors announced Friday.

The Cobb County district attorney's office said John Wallace told employees of Signature Healthcare of Marietta in April 2017, “I will kill you. I will come with a gun and shoot you all.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Wallace tried to force his way into a nurses' station through a locked door around 11 p.m. and banged loudly on the counter and nurse's carts. An employee who ran outside to call 911 thought the sounds were gunshots, a spokeswoman for the district attorney's office said Friday.

Cobb Superior Court Judge Robert Flournoy sentenced Wallace to serve two years in custody, followed by eight years of probation. Flournoy also said Wallace, a native of Liberia, could be deported after he is released from prison.