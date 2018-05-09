Fragile seniors need shift toward high-value care, health leaders say
More than 50 health system leaders and policymakers have called for an examination of issues important to chronically ill older adults and their caregivers in an an effort to compel payment and policy changes that support “high-value” care models.
Participants at a “think tank” hosted by the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing focused on:
- using evidence-based care models to achieve high-value care in the next few years
- increasing partnerships with healthcare consumers
- advancing the use of emerging healthcare innovations.
"The care of older adults, especially those living with multiple health and social problems, is one of the most complex and costly priorities confronting societies across the globe," said Mary Naylor, PhD, RN, FAAN, the Marian S. Ware Professor in Gerontology.
The group's full report will be available this summer.