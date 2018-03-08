Female nurses on night shift develop higher cancer risks

Working the night shift isn't just bad for sleep — it could be seriously bad for your health.

A study published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention found that working during the wee hours over the long term was associated with a 19% greater risk of cancer among women. Researchers also took a close look at female nurses who work night shifts and found they are at higher risk for six different forms of cancer. The findings showed these nurses had a 58% higher risk of breast cancer, a greater increase than any other job classification included in the study.

In addition, night-shift nurses had a 35% greater risk of gastrointestinal cancer and a 28% higher risk of lung cancer than people who didn't work nights. Author Xuelei Ma, M.D., said nurses might be more apt to get cancer screenings given their medical background.