Facility accused in Irma deaths loses court battle

A Florida nursing home — which was the site of several residents' deaths after Hurricane Irma — was dealt a blow Wednesday in its attempts to reopen.

Judges from the 1st District Court of Appeal upheld Gov. Rick Scott's moves to shut down the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, CBS12.com reports. This latest ruling comes as part of an ongoing legal battle between the state and the Florida facility, which had its AC system knocked out last September for three days, which authorities directly attribute to at least eight subsequent deaths.

Attorneys for Hollywood Hills had tried to fight against the Agency for Health Care Administration's orders to suspend both its license to operate and its ability to participate in Medicaid. But the three-judge panel ultimately sided against the home, the station reported.

“The (AHCA) order did not allege an isolated incident or a single mistake in judgment. Instead, it alleged that a total of eight patients died over the course of several hours, three prior to the arrival of first responders, in a facility so hot the first responders evacuated it,” the judges wrote.

A total of 12 residents died due to the heat following the outages, authorities said.