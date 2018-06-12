Entries are rolling in for McKnight's Technology Awards

McKnight's 2018 Excellence in Technology Awards

In a year offering twice as many opportunities at the same price — free! — contest entries are rolling in for the 2018 McKnight's Excellence in Technology Awards.

Join your peers in the skilled nursing and senior living sectors who are entering in one or more of the 20 categories, 10 available in each track. Submissions are being accepted through July 20.

This annual competition recognizes operators who are harnessing technology to improve care and operations. Applications can be filed in sub-categories for quality, dignity, high tech/high touch, innovation, transitions, KISS, training, safety, survey preparation or admissions.

Stanley Healthcare is this year's program Platinum Sponsor.

To enter, click into mcknightsawards.com and scroll down past the category descriptions to click on the appropriate"Choose this track" button into an entry form. Find the category(ies) you want to enter and you're on your way.

Winners will be recognized online and in print later this year.