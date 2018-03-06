Design: Warm design a 'Key' feature

Skilled nursing is starting to get the respect it deserves when it comes to design. If Heron's Key, which opened in November 2017, serves as a blueprint for the future, expect to see more SNFs emphasizing stylish-meets-functional décor for new construction and renovation projects.

The $145 million CCRC in Gig Harbor, WA, is hoping to blaze new trails in SNF design, offering what Jessica Willms of studioSIX5 calls “hospitality touches that are typically lacking in long- term care facilities.” Heron's Key, she says, adheres to the strict codes and regulations for skilled nursing, while creating a “boutique-designed environment that is far from the stereotypical institutional feel.”

Because SNFs are built for high-acuity residents, design principles historically have focused on a stark, utilitarian look rather than creating warm, comfortable surroundings.