Deadline for McKnight's Excellence in Technology Awards is today

This is it: Today is the final day for senior care providers to enter McKnight's annual Excellence in Technology Awards.

Skilled nursing or assisted living providers can apply in ten different categories — Quality, Dignity, High Tech/High Touch, Innovator of the Year, Transitions, KISS, Training, Safety, Survey Preparation and Admissions. There is no fee to enter, and participants can submit more than one entry.

Entrants are asked to submit up to 500 words on the technology used in their facilities and up to an additional 500 words on the results. Winners will be recognized this fall.

STANLEY Healthcare is this year's Platinum Sponsor, with MatrixCare and NetSmart as Gold sponsors.

To apply, click here and submit your application by 11:59 p.m. Friday evening.