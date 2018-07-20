Deadline extension for McKnight's Tech Awards

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print

Providers who might be scrambling to get their applications in for the 2018 McKnight's Excellence in Technology Awards just received a reprieve.

That's because organizers announced today that they are extending the deadline by a week, to give time-crunched applicants sufficient time. That gives providers until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 27, to enter the competition.

The awards program honors skilled nursing and senior living operators that use any sort of technology to improve care for their residents. There is no cost to enter. Winners will be chosen by a national panel of experts in 20 different categories.

“Providers big and small have an excellent chance to ‘tell their story' and win Gold,” said McKnight's Editorial Director John O'Connor, adding “the payoff could be national acclaim.”

STANLEY Healthcare is this year's Platinum Sponsor, which is joined by MatrixCare and NetSmart as Gold-level sponsors. Winners will be announced this fall, with articles appearing online and in both McKnight's Long-Term Care News and McKnight's Senior Living.

Visit www.mcknightsawards.com for complete details, and to apply.