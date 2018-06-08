Colorado builder wants long-term care at heart of mixed-housing community

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print

After falling victim to the 2008 recession and watching housing trends shift over the last decade, a Colorado developer now wants to make long-term care a big part of his 27-acre project.

Solitaire Homes of Denver first proposed Sanctuary West 11 years ago as a mix of duplexes and single-family homes.

Plans were approved by Fort Collins officials, but then Solitaire put them on hold so long that they expired in 2010, according to the Coloradoan.

Now the company has proposed a 291-unit development that includes a long-term care facility surrounded by independent living units, townhomes and condos.

The 98,000-square-foot long-term care facility and independent living units would sit to the east of a canal that runs through the property, with the senior housing arranged as a campus.

The community would abutt and existing development, a high school and a school administration building.

Designs are preliminary, and the newspaper did not report who might operate the long-term care facility. A call to Solitaire's managing partner was not returned by publication deadline.