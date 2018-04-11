CMS report highlights disparities in care for the elderly

CMS Tuesday released a report examining racial, ethnic and gender differences in healthcare experience among Medicare Advantage beneficiaries.

Racial, Ethnic, and Gender Disparities in Health Care in Medicare Advantage uses 2015-2016 data to highlight disparities in healthcare experiences and clinical care.

Care categories relevant to skilled nursing providers include: osteoporosis management in women who had a fracture; avoiding use of high-risk medications in the elderly; and avoiding potentially harmful drug-disease interactions in elderly patients with renal failure, dementia or a history of falls.

Regardless of facility, the report, issued in conjunction with the Rand Corporation, found gaps between black and white beneficiaries were larger for men than for women in getting needed prescription drugs, rates of colorectal cancer screening, quality of diabetes care and management of rheumatoid arthritis.

In 15 of 35 measures of patient experience and clinical care examined, there were sizable differences favoring whites over Hispanics.

On over 40% of the measures of clinical care examined, Asian and Pacific Islander beneficiaries received better care than white beneficiaries.

The report analyzes data from the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set and the Medicare Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey.