CMS announcement reminds changes are near regarding Nursing Home Compare, staffing levels

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is reminding skilled nursing providers that they have until Sunday (July 1) to review their performance data before it will be displayed publicly on the Nursing Home Compare website.

Sunday also will usher in the posting or hospitalization rates for long-stay residents and broaden the reporting of staffing levels.

Corrections to underlying data won't be permitted during this time, according to a CMS announcement Friday, but providers can request a review if they think their scores are inaccurate. Further information can be found here.

In 2015, the CMS added one quality measure tied to the reported percentage of short-stay residents who were re-hospitalized, as a way to inform stakeholders and incentivize nursing homes to implement new interventions. In the same vein, the agency said Friday, it will start posting rates of hospitalizations for long-stay residents, with the same objectives in mind. CMS plans to start sharing those rates in July, alongside updating the other claims-based quality measures that are reported on the Nursing Home Compare.

Finally, after beginning to post the number of hours worked by nursing staff last year, the Payroll-Based Journal system will begin sharing the number of hours worked by other, non-nursing staff in July. Facilities must submit hours for all staff listed in Table 1 of the PBJ Policy Manual, CMS said.

“We encourage stakeholders to use this information to learn how different categories of staff can improve quality and outcomes for residents,” the agency noted in its announcement.