CDC releases new tools to aid in antibiotic stewardship

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rolled out the second installment of its four-part online training course tied to antibiotic stewardship on Monday. Two more segments are set to follow later this year.

This latest release focuses on, among other topics: outpatient antibiotic use in the United States, along with inappropriate antibiotic use, and communicating with patients when these medicines are unnecessary.

Participation in the online courses also qualifies participants for continuing education credit.

Antibiotic resistant infections are a key concern for nursing home operators. One study earlier this year found that treatment costs tied to those infections have doubled since 2002, up to more than $2 billion annually.

CMS' revised Final Rules of Participation require all federally supported skilled nursing facilities to have a trained infection preventionist on staff by November 2019.