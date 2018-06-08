Campaign recruits millennials to take up long-term care torch

A national aging services organization on Thursday launched a new campaign aimed at bringing a new generation of caregiving advocates into the fold.

LeadingAge's Carry the Conversation: Be the Voice for Long-term Services and Supports is a social media campaign designed to raise awareness about the role of younger caregiver and the need for affordable services and supports.

“Millennials are a fast-growing group among the 40 million family caregivers in the United States today. They know, first-hand, the impact of America's haphazard approach to financing and delivery of LTSS -- the critical, daily tasks like bathing, dressing, administering medication and making meals,” said LeadingAge president and CEO Katie Smith Sloan. “Our current LTSS system places enormous pressure on caregivers and the people they support. As we continue to push for reforms and new solutions, millennials must be part of this discussion. That's why we are committed to #CarryTheConvo.”

About 1 in 4 caregivers are between the ages of 18 and 34, according to research from the AARP Public Policy Institute and National Alliance for Caregiving, and on average, provide more than 20 hours per week in care. As America's population ages, the number of millennial caregivers will grow.

Using Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram, the campaign will run for the next six months. Leaders hope to garner more support for financing reform and building “an army of advocates” ready to approach lawmakers about seniors-related legislation.

LeadingAge is looking for selfies and stories, and is encouraging its member organizations to get involved in the effort by spreading the word and sharing resources with millenials.