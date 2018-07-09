Caffeine tied to better cognitive function in elderly diabetes patients

Higher caffeine intake was associated with better function in overall cognition, working memory, executive functioning and categorization in a study of elderly patients with diabetes.

The connection between caffeine and cognitive performance had not been previously tested in elderly people with type 2 diabetes, researchers at the Department of Psychiatry, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and at various Israel universities said. Through studying the brains of participants in the Israel Diabetes and Cognitive Decline Study, they were able to find the beneficial role of caffeine.

Previous animal studies have found coffee consumption decreased blood glucose levels.

Results were published in the The Journals of Gerontology: Series A on July 6.



