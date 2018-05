More in News

Lawmakers seek $250 million infusion for geriatric services A bill introduced by Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) Tuesday seeks more than $50 million annually to address workforce training, clinical staffing and support service issues across the U.S., as the ...

Hospice provider settles massive case for $2.5 million, claiming documentation errors Once accused of defrauding Medicare of $14 million in false claims in a single year, a Florida hospice provider has agreed to pay $2.5 million to resolve the allegations.