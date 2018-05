More in News

CMS head: 'We would not approve lifetime limits' ... The head of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Tuesday said her agency would not approve waivers calling for lifetime limits on Medicaid, saying officials had made that clear ...

Alleged sex assaults on nursing home residents lead to hate crime charge A Wisconsin man is facing a hate crime charge after police say he sexually assaulted two nursing home residents, choosing his victims based on their age or disability.