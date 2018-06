More in News

CMS promotes anti-fraud efforts as a way to rein in Medicaid outlays Skilled care operators receive more money from Medicaid than any other public or private funding source. Federal officials Tuesday announced plans to rein in program spending via stepped up anti-fraud efforts.

Court refuses to throw out suit against Humana tied to Medicare Advantage A California judge has refused to throw out a lawsuit against Humana, tied to Medicare Advantage, which legal experts say could help to inform future such litigation.